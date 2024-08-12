26.2 C
Lagos
Monday, August 12, 2024
spot_img
Politics

Sanwo-Olu, Ambode discuss Lagos economic development, others

By Monsurudeen Olowoopejo

0
2

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, and his predecessor, Akinwunmi Ambode, met behind closed doors inside the Lagos House in Ikeja, the state capital

As gathered, the meeting between Sanwo-Olu and Ambode was held amid the weekly Executive Meeting the governor often chaired every Monday in the state.

It was learnt that Ambode paid the governor a surprise courtesy visit at the Statehouse, barely five years after leaving the seat of power in the state.

The meeting was confirmed through a short statement released by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Publicity, Gboyega Akosile, on his official social media handle.

He said: “Today, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu received his predecessor in office, Akinwunmi Ambode, who came on a courtesy visit. The two leaders had a deep conversation about the development of Lagos State, its economic trajectory, and its position as a socio-political stabiliser in the sub-region.

“Mr. Governor continues to receive support and encouragement from well-meaning Lagosians and Nigerians on the way he’s been handling the different verticals of development, including security, economy, culture, and tourism”.

Previous article
One dies during cult clashes in Ogun

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Stay Connected

0FansLike
0FollowersFollow
0SubscribersSubscribe
- Advertisement -spot_img

Latest Articles

Load more

© Copyright - TheGuildNG.com - ...report on interest.