Sanwo-Olu, Ambode discuss Lagos economic development, others

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, and his predecessor, Akinwunmi Ambode, met behind closed doors inside the Lagos House in Ikeja, the state capital

As gathered, the meeting between Sanwo-Olu and Ambode was held amid the weekly Executive Meeting the governor often chaired every Monday in the state.

It was learnt that Ambode paid the governor a surprise courtesy visit at the Statehouse, barely five years after leaving the seat of power in the state.

The meeting was confirmed through a short statement released by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Publicity, Gboyega Akosile, on his official social media handle.

He said: “Today, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu received his predecessor in office, Akinwunmi Ambode, who came on a courtesy visit. The two leaders had a deep conversation about the development of Lagos State, its economic trajectory, and its position as a socio-political stabiliser in the sub-region.

“Mr. Governor continues to receive support and encouragement from well-meaning Lagosians and Nigerians on the way he’s been handling the different verticals of development, including security, economy, culture, and tourism”.