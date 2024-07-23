One escapes death as building collapses in Lagos

A male adult worker has been rescued by emergency workers under the rubble of a bungalow building that collapsed on No. 2 Little Road, Sabo-Yaba axis of Lagos State.

The injured person was identified as one of the workers hired by the property owner to carry out manual demolition of the ill-fated building in the state.

As gathered, the building partially collapsed on the worker, injuring the victim’s limb at about 09:30 am on Tuesday.

The Head, Public Affairs, the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Nosa Okunbor, who confirmed the collapse through a statement made available to newsmen, added that the injured victim has been taken to a nearby private hospital before arrival of emergency responders to the scene.

According to him, “In response to distress calls received by the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA, via the 767/112 Emergency Toll-Free lines at 0930hours, the Agency activated the Cobra Team from Onipanu Base.

“Upon arrival at the aforementioned location by 0940hrs, a bungalow building undergoing manual demolition was found to have partially collapsed and injured one of the workers’ limbs in the process.

“Further investigations revealed that the building was undergoing scheduled demolition manually when a section of it fell and injured an adult male worker.

“The demolition site has been cordoned off by the Agency’s officials, whilst the responders head back to base”.