Lagos television staff, others to begin strike over unpaid minimum wage

Months after pushing for the increment of salary,staff of Lagos Television (LVT), Radio Lagos/EKO FM, and Lagos Traffic Radio have disclosed plans to begin an indefinite over the non-implementation of the new minimum wage.

The strike, which is being organized by the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) and the Radio, Television, Theatre and Arts Workers’ Union (RATTAWU), will take effect on January 13th with aims to press the government to address the long-standing demands of the workers.

In a document sent to members and the State government on Wednesday, the strike will commence at the Lagos Television premises and will involve all members of the NUJ and RATTAWU working at Lagos Television, Radio Lagos/EKO FM, and Lagos Traffic Radio.

This proposed strike is expected to disrupt broadcasting services in these stations and may have a significant impact on the state’s media landscape.

According to the document co-signed by Com. Babasola Thompson, Chairman of RATTAWU and Com. Akinyemi Faji, Chairman of the NUJ, the strike is not only about the welfare of the workers but also about the importance of fair labour practices.

The unions are demanding that the government take immediate action to address the pressing issues that they claim have been pending for several months. Media organizations are also invited to cover the event and bring attention to the plight of their members