Lagos Govt. to exploit $1.5 trn blue ocean economy

The Lagos State Government has concluded plans to actively pursue opportunities within the global blue ocean economy, estimated to worth US $1.5 trillion.

To achieve this, the state government aimed to leverage its vast waterways to drive economic growth, enhance water tourism, and improve the livelihoods of its residents while boosting its revenue.

At the “Ignite Lagos 2.0: Water Steeze Edition” held in Ikoyi, Abdoulbaq Ladi Balogun, Managing Director of Lagos State Ferry Services (LAGFERRY), laid out plans to leverage the state’s extensive waterways.

He said “The Lagos State Government will continue to harness the full potential of the Lagos waterways”.

The event was designed not only to promote waterway transportation and tourism but also to celebrate the city’s rich aquatic heritage.

Balogun pointed out benefits like revenue generation and support for local businesses in catering, entertainment, and decorations.

“Hosting the event ensures an economic boost for the state,” he explained

He also highlighted the social benefits, stating, “Unique venue settings often enhance social interaction and create a conducive atmosphere for business or personal connections,”

The LAGFERRY MD underscored the their commitment to safety. He said “With our emphasis on safety and well-trained personnel, guests can enjoy peace of mind while on board.”

The event itself included a scenic voyage on the MF Adimu Orisha from Ikoyi’s Five Cowries Terminal to the Ikoyi link bridge, filled with cultural performances and networking, showcasing the vibrant potential of Lagos’ waterways.