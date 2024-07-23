JUST IN: Lagos Govt. begins 4weeks test-run of Red line rail

The Lagos State Government through its Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA) has commenced the passenger test-run of the 37 kilometers Red rail line.

The rail line which starts from Agbado and ends in Oyingbo, has eight stations, namely Agbado, Iju, Agege, Ikeja, Oshodi, Mushin, Yaba and Oyingbo.

The passenger test-run kicked off barely four months after President Bola Tinubu commissioned the transport facility, to reduce Lagosians dependency on road transportation in the state.

The Managing Director, LAMATA, Abimbola Akinajo, disclosed this on Tuesday during a media parley organised by the State’s ministry of transportation in Ikeja.

Akinajo, who was represented by Olasunkanmi Odusanya, stressed that efforts were being made to ensure that the train begins full operations at the end of the 3rd quarter of the year.

MORE DETAILS SOON