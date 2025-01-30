JUST IN: Bandits kidnap worshippers inside Zamfara mosque

Armed bandits led by notorious gunman, Bello Turji, has launched a violent attack on a mosque in the Shanawa community, Zamfara State, abducting score of worshippers during the operation.

As gathered, the bandits stormed Shanawa community during the last prayer session for the day, Isha Solaat, leaving many worshippers injured and kidnapping several others.

It was learnt that the attack happened yesterday night amid the prayer session, when the bandits understand that the worshippers would be unable to flee during their arrival into the community.

The attackers later stormed Shinkafi town around 10 p.m., where they carried out another wave of kidnappings.

The bandits abducted several residents, causing widespread panic in the community.

While the total number of those kidnapped remains unknown, eyewitnesses described the raid as well-coordinated and ruthless.

As of the time of filing this report, security forces have yet to release an official statement of the latest attack.

However, locals are urging authorities to take decisive action against Turji’s gang, which has been linked to repeated kidnappings and deadly raids in Zamfara and neighbouring states.