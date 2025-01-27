Court stops police from arresting Kano anti-graft boss

A High Court in Kano, led by Justice Sunusi Ma’aji, has stopped the police from arresting the Chairman of the Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission, Muhyi Magaji, until a substantive case related to his recent detention is heard.

The court granted the State Government’s request after filling a suit to stop the Office of the Inspector-General of Police and other law enforcement agencies from summoning, detaining, or intimidating Magaji.

Before the court proceedings on Monday, Magaji had been taken into custody by the police in connection with allegations of seizing properties in Kano linked to the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Ganduje.

The lawsuit was filed by the Kano State Attorney General, the state’s Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission, and the accused.

The defendants in the case include the Nigerian Police Force, the Inspector-General of Police, the AIG Zone One, Kano’s Commissioner of Police, ASP Ahmed Bello, and Bala Muhammad Inuwa.