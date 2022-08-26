Zulum unseals NNPP office ahead Kwankwaso’s visit to Borno

The Borno State Governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum, has unsealed office Borno chapter of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), ahead of the party’s presidential candidate, Rabiu Kwankwaso’s visit to the state in preparation for next year’s election in the country.

Zulum said that the Borno State Urban Development Board (BSUDB) has been directed to immediately unseal Maiduguri headquarters of the NNPP that was shut for contravening the state physical planning law.

The governor stressed that NNPP was guilty of contravening the law at Abaganaran area of Maiduguri metropolis but described the SUDB’s decision as an action taken at the wrong time.

Zulum, in a statement by his spokesman, Isa Gusau, on Friday, stated that he became aware of the board’s action hours after the political party’s premises was sealed and he believes that reversing the decision was in the overall public interest of peace.

While disclosing that he has directed that it should be reversed, the governor noted that irrespective of the offense of NNPC the justification as well as the timing was not considered by the agency.

“The good people of Borno State are well aware that in the last three years, the Borno State Urban Development Board has been carrying out a series of reforms which included the sealing of some buildings operated by individuals, corporate bodies like Banks, and even some government institutions which issues contravened laws relating to non-compliance with Maiduguri’s town planning procedures.

Although the board claimed to have acted in the same regard in acting against other offices, by sealing the NNPP’s headquarters for wrongful conversion of residential area for office purposes, Governor Zulum regards the board’s action as that of wrong timing.

Zulum believes that no matter the justification, the board’s decision is bound to be given political interpretation and which could heat up the polity and cause needless distractions.

The governor stated that all political parties should be free to lawfully operate and citizens should be free to associate with political parties of their choices without hindrances.

Zulum also advised authorities dealing with issues that could involve political parties to consider the need to invite stakeholders of all existing parties for consultations and to jointly agree on conducts that should align with existing state laws and without undermining the freedom and independence of all political parties to operate in Borno State”

The NNPP secretariat located at the densely populated Abaganaran was yesterday locked up with Police armoured vehicles stationed at the entrance gate of the party office.

This is even as the Police also arrested the Borno Central Senatorial candidate of the party, Alhaji Attom Mohammad Magira, who is also the leader of the party in the State.

