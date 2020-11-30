Zulum tables before Buhari six solutions to end insurgency

Worried by incessant killings in North East, particularly in Borno State, the state Governor, Babagana Zulum, has tabled six recommendations that could lay a pathway toward bringing an end to Boko Haram and other insurgents activity before President Muhammadu Buhari.

He said that the need to halt trend of gruesome killings of defenseless citizens as witnessed during the weekend across the state necessitated the recommendations and that it was important for the President to act decisively in taming lingering Boko Haram crisis in the northeast.

Zulum, who made the recommendations when presidential delegation led by the President of the Senate, Dr. Ahmed Lawan visited him on Monday in Maiduguri, said that if implemented, the recommendations would solve the decade long insurgency challenge in Borno.

He listed the recommendations to include immediate recruitment of Borno youth into the armed forces to supplement the military, engagement of services of neighbours, Chad, Niger and Cameroon in clearing the remnants of the insurgents along the shores of Lake Chad, and engaging the services of mercineries to clear Sambisa game reserve.

Others, he said, was for the apex government to provide mine resistant armoured carriers and other equipment to the military and para military, support the state government in repatriation of refugees in Niger and Cameroon, and increase the means of livelihood to the people of Borno.

“After 11 years, insurgency still persist, We have made those recommendations for Mr President’s kind consideration, kindly assist in ensuring that our recommendations have reached to the President.” Zulum told the delegation that was in Borno, on behalf of the Federal Government, to commiserate and identify with the family of the victims, the government and the people of Borno State over the incident.

“Furthermore, Mr President, the Chief Staff to the President, the status of our roads in the entire North East region is very bad. The federal ministry of works and housing has never been fair to the people of the North East, I can remember in the last 20 years no single road is completed by the federal ministry of works and housing.”

“If our major roads are rehabilitated and reconstructed, believe me sincerely the insurgency will be reduced by about 65%. This has been one of our major problem. Furthermore, we also noted a complete absence of budgetry provision with respect to the Mambila power project in the year 2021 budget.”

“Another issue is in respect to COVID-19 stimulus, federal government budgeted the sum of over 3 trillion to tame the impact of COVID-19 pandemic. Your Excellency till this moment no MDA has contacted any of state in the North East.”

“We are completely shortchanged, Your Excellency, it is disheartening to that sequel to the end SARS protest, I have observed the reaction by Nigerians including the national assembly members. people are calling for a compensation to those killed across the nation, thousands of people were killed in Borno State, and indeed in the entire North East region, nobody ever attempted to provide any compensation to anyone.”

“That is the reason why, when national economic council resolved for states to constitute a judicial council i refused to do so and i will not do it. Nobody has ever said judicial commission of enquiry should be set up, either by state government or federal government to investigate the activities of Boko Haram and the excesses of the Nigerian military in the state, sabotage among others.”

Earlier, Lawan who commiserated with people of Borno State on the recent attack on farmers by gunmen suspected to be members of Boko Haram, assured of the Federal Government’s commitment to ending the insurgency in the northeast and Borno in particular.

He also said, the President has ordered the Nigerian Military to take the fight against insurgency to their enclaves in a sustained manner.