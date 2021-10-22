Zulum seeks reduction in expatriates engagement for local projects execution

The Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, has tasked leaders across the tiers of governments to consider reducing the engagement of expatriates for execution of projects across the country, saying it was important contracts are awarded to indigenous professionals who are also equal to the task.

He argued that it was important the leaders begin walking the talk by growing local economy through engagement of local professionals such that translate in job creation for Nigerian youths, adding that the multiplier effects would ensure the country achieved needed development.

Speaking after he received honorary fellowship of the Nigerian Institute of Architects during the week, the governor also expressed concern that in most government agencies and even private sectors, expatriates are prioritized to execute projects over local manpower.

“We have many engineers, town planners and architects that can competently work in Nigeria, but unfortunately we are not patronizing them. We are unnecessarily obsessed by the so called expatriates even though many of them cannot match with our local manpower here in Nigeria. Let us support them, that is the only way we can promote our local content,” Zulum said.

Furthermore, the governor, who was honoured alongside the Senate President, Ahmed Lawan, and Governors of Kaduna and Taraba States, Nasir El-Rufai, and Darius Ishaku respectively, reaffirmed his commitment to providing leadership that can make the lives of the people better.

“At our own level, we will continue to provide the needed leadership, the political will and the needed commitment to make lives better, the Governor said.

He also expressed gratitude to the Nigerian Institute of Architects for finding him worthy for the honour, adding that he would continue doing his best in protecting lives and property of Nigerians in Borno.

