Zulum sacks commissioners, other executive members

The Borno State Governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum, has approved the dissolution of the Borno state executive council, as part of the efforts to reintroduce new ideas into the administration.

Appointees, meanwhile, have been directed to handover affairs including government property in their care to permanent secretaries in their various ministries.

The dissolution, which is with immediate effect, was contained in a statement signed by the permanent secretary, administration and general services, Danjuma Ali, on behalf of Secretary to the State Government and made available to pressmen.

In the statement made available by the Governor’s spokespersons yesterday, it explained that the dissolution would further create enabling environment for interested members of the EXCO to legally participate in forthcoming primaries and congresses of the All Progressive Congress, APC.

Zulum, according to the statement, expressed deepest appreciation to members of the executive council for unquantifiable contributions while they held offices and wishes them the best of luck in future endeavors.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

