Zulum, Obasa raises concerns over poor accountability in public offices

The Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, and the Lagos State Speaker of the House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, have expressed deep concern over poor accountability in public offices, warning that weak oversight and ethical lapses threaten governance, public trust, and national development.

Speaking at an event held yesterday at the J.F. Ade Ajayi Auditorium, University of Lagos, Akoka, they stressed that public office should be treated as a sacred trust, not a platform for personal gain. They noted that the absence of transparency and answerability weakens institutions and fuels citizens’ frustration.

Governor Zulum, represented by his Deputy Umar Kadafur, said restoring confidence in government requires strict adherence to ethical standards, prudent management of public resources, and a renewed commitment to service, accountability, and the rule of law. He emphasized that poor accountability fuels corruption, mismanagement, and social discontent, undermining national development and security.

Linking governance to spiritual guidance, Zulum highlighted that ethical leadership must be rooted not only in laws and regulations but also in moral and spiritual principles.

Drawing on the Qur’anic teachings, he underscored that spiritual discipline strengthens character, guides decision-making, and fosters a sense of collective responsibility that transcends personal gain.

“In a world increasingly burdened by moral uncertainties, social tensions, and spiritual fatigue, the need for divine guidance has never been greater. The Light Beyond represents the Qur’anic guidance that rescues hearts from darkness, instills discipline in our conduct, and natural compassion in our dealings with one another. It is the light of sincerity in worship, integrity in leadership, justice in governance, and kindness in our community.”

He further emphasized that restoring public confidence is a collective effort, noting that accountability is not only the responsibility of government institutions but also of citizens who must demand transparency and actively participate in governance.

Reflecting on the approaching Ramadan, Zulum emphasized that the holy month is not only a time for fasting but also an opportunity for moral reflection, self-discipline, and communal renewal.

He noted that Ramadan offers a chance for leaders and citizens alike to evaluate their actions, purify their intentions, and strengthen bonds of compassion and solidarity within society.

According to him, the spiritual practices of Ramadan—self-restraint, generosity, and prayer—serve as a training ground for ethical conduct and guide individuals to contribute positively to the broader community.

True success lies not in accumulation, but in purification of the heart, mind, and soul. As leaders and citizens alike, we must allow this light to shape our collective aspiration and build societies anchored on righteousness, equity, and mutual respect.”

On his part, Speaker Mudashiru Obasa reiterated the importance of accountability in public offices, emphasizing that positions of authority are sacred responsibilities requiring moral integrity and ethical conduct.

“True leadership is measured not by one’s rank or position, but by the character, humility, and sense of duty a leader demonstrates in serving the people,” Obasa said.

“Authentic leadership, and by extension, true Islam—is reflected in one’s actions, ethical behavior, and consistent commitment to justice and service. Integrity and moral responsibility are the foundations of effective governance.”

He further urged citizens and leaders to take personal responsibility, serve their communities sincerely, and uphold justice, compassion, and accountability.

“You don’t have to be a professor or a sergeant. You don’t have to be the deputy governor or governor to play your role. It’s not by finding people who are not Muslims, but by showing through our character and personality that we are Muslims,” Obasa said, stressing that ethical leadership strengthens society, ensures security, and paves the way for spiritual success and eternal reward.