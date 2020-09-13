Zulum, Niger Rep. Govt. discuss refugees resettlement, others

As part of measures to ensure safe return of displaced families back to their communities, the Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, has met with the Niger Republic Government to conclude plans on resettlement of Nigerians who are refugees in the country.

He explained that the meeting had become imperative toward fast-tracking the return of Nigerians, particularly Borno residents who had fled for their lives after continuous Boko Haram attacks in the state.

The Governor noted that the move was part of his administration’s ongoing efforts to resettle and reintegrate Internal Displaced Persons (IDPs) and refugees to their towns and villages across the state and ensure normalcy was returned.

Zulum who disclosed this when he visited Damasak, the headquarters of Mobar Local Government Area, on Friday to interact with batches of refugees who returned from Niger Republic, assured that plans had been concluded to secure the safe return of others still in the country.

He revealed he had visited the country earlier to arrange modalities that would fast-track the safe and dignified return of the refugees in Diffa for resettlement in Borno before arriving at the camp.

According to him, the newly constructed temporary shelters built to accommodate over 1000 households were part of his administration’s efforts towards resettling and reintegrating the refugees and IDPs in the area.

The Governor while commending the Nigerien authorities and host communities for their hospitality to the citizens of Borno taking refuge in their country, assured that the Federal government in collaboration with his administration and security agencies was already recording gains in the fight against insurgency.