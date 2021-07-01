Zulum, Niger President discuss Borno refugees repatriation modalities

Borno State Governor, Prof.Babagana Zulum, and Niger Republic President, Mohamed Bazoum, have begun talks on perfecting formalities for repatriating Borno residents taking refuge across the country since 2014.

As gathered, the duo would be agreeing on procedures that would facilitate seamless repatriation of over 1000 Borno residents scattered across the country who are willing to return to their ancestral homes.

It was learnt that the talks would also center on plans put in place by the Borno Government to repatriate and ensure safe resettlement of the refugees in houses built for families affected by insurgents attacks and fled communities in different parts of northern Borno, since 2014.

President Bazoum hosted Zulum alongside Governor of Diffa region, Isa Lameen, Senator Abubakar Kyari, and Speaker of Borno State House of Assembly, Abdulkarim Lawan, to a closed-door meeting in Diffa town on Thursday to perfect the repatriation treaty. The meeting held soon after governors Zulum and Lameen received President Bazoum at Tandja Momadou Airport in Diffa.

Meanwhile, Diffa is located within close proximity to some communities in northern Borno while a number of communities in northern Borno State share land borders with Niger republic.

Government and citizens in both countries have been collaborating on the security and management of refugees who mostly fled from Mobbar, Monguno, and other local government areas in northern Borno to Diffa. Many were said to have trekked during attacks.

Briefing journalists after the meeting, Zulum assured that he would be working with relevant agencies both in Nigeria and the Republic of Niger to ensure the refugees’ safe repatriation and resettlement.

“The outcome is very fruitful, we have taken a number of decisions, which includes the reparation of Borno citizens back to our communities. These people have been in Niger for the last six years. With significant improvement regarding our security situation, our people are now looking forward to returning to their communities.

“We will work with all relevant institutions to ensure the safe and dignified return of citizens. We shall do everything possible within our reach to safely resettle our people within the shortest possible time” Zulum said.

