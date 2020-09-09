Zulum, MTN discuss telecom network resuscitation in Borno

As part of effort to boost residents access to usage telecommunications in Borno State, the Governor, Babagana Zulum, has met with representatives of Mobile Telephone Network (MTN) to discuss modalities on restoration of networks facilities destroyed by insurgents years ago.

After the meeting, the parties agreed that rehabilitating existing telecommunications locations and installation of facilities before end of the year and its expansion next year were key to returning the state to the pre-insurgency era.

The meeting came barely seven years after telecommunications networks were vandalised in Borno state by Boko Haram members, leaving residents with no means of communication facilities.

At the height of insurgency in Nigeria, some of telecommunications networks were destroyed in Borno by Boko Haram to prevent residents from communicating their activities to the country’s troops deployed to end their operations in the state.

Through a statement made available to newsmen, the state government disclosed that the meeting was sequel to a letter written by the governor to MTN requesting their partnership on repairs of vandalized installations.