Zulum monitors petrol distribution after fuel scarcity hits Borno

The Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, has ordered the state-owned filling station, Borno Supply Company, to ensure daily supply of 45,000 litres of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), known better as petrol, in increasing access and cutting demands of the product after fuel scarcity resurfaces in the state.

The directive followed thenscarcity of petroleum products that resurfaces across populated Maiduguri, the Borno State capital during the weekend that has affected commercial activities and easy commutting across the state.

Zulum who was at the government owned filling stations yesterday monitored the distribution of products to citizens at official fuel pump price of N161 per litre.

In monitoring compliance across the board, the governor was also at private filling stations across the state capital, where fuel was being allegedly hoarded and monitored their activities for first hand experience.

As gathered, most filling stations in Maiduguri have been under lock and key in the past one week, a situation that caused pains on motorists and other residents who rely on the premium product for their businesses and other activities.

Also, the fuel scarcity being experienced across the state was said to have been caused by hoarders who expect to make more profits in the midst of a rumored plans for increase in pump price by the Federal Government.

Meanwhile, then scarcity was coming at a time when Maiduguri has been without power supply for over one month after Boko Haram blew up power lines, cutting the Borno capital from the national electricity grid.

However, while briefing journalists, the governor said that his administration would explore all avaliable options in resolving the fuel scarcity in Maiduguri within 48 hours.