Zulum meets families of convoy’s attack victims, others  

The Borno State Governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum, has met with families of policemen and Civilian Joint Task Force (JTF) volunteers who lost their lives during last week attack on the governor’s convoy enroute to Baga area of the state by Boko Haram terrorists.

It would be recalled that eight police officers and three members of the JTF were killed during Boko Haram attack on Zulum’s convoy in Baga axis of the state.

Aside from the deceased, atleast 13 officers and JTF members sustained varying degrees of injuries while protecting the convoy that was expected to receive returning Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs).

Speaking yesterday at the state’s Police Command in Maiduguri where the bereaved families gathered to receive him, the Governor who described the incident as unfortunate said that the government was committed to supporting families of the victims.

He also announced that the state government would be responsible for the education of children left behing by the victims and other things needed by the children to excel in life.

“I am purposely here to sympathise and condole with you our brothers and sisters the families of our deceased policemen. It is very unfortunate that the incident happened. May Almighty God in his infinite mercy forgive and reward them for their sacrifices and may He grant you the strength to bear the fortitude of this huge loss that is for all of us.

“It is so sad, looking at what happened. It is quite unfortunate and i am pained by that incident. However, those men died as heroes, as patriots and as people that have brought honour to their families even though we never wished that it happened,” he said.

Continuing, Zulum said that the “government will not publicly announce the nature of support to so that it does not appear as if the support equalled the values of the lives of those killed. Insha’ Allah we shall do everything possible to support the families. The education of their children is very important in addition to the support for their means of livelihood.

“I want to once again sympathize with the families on behalf of the grateful people of Borno State. I condole with the Borno state police command, the CP, the Inspector General of Police, the Nigeria Police Force and entire Nigerians over the sad moment,” Zulum said.

Meanwhile, the Governor also visited the state’s Specialist Hospital in Maiduguri to console policemen and JTF volunteers injured during the attack.

Conducting the Governor round the facilities, the hospital’s Medical Director, Dr. Laraba Bello, explained that eight injured persons brought to the hospital on Sunday were made up of a policeman and seven CJTF members from whom five had been treated and discharged while remaining three were responding to treatment after sustaining injuries from gun shots.