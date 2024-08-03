Zulum lifts curfew on Borno after protests subsided

The Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, has lifted the 24-hour curfew imposed on communities after twin bomb explosions and violence that marred the hunger protests in the state.

Zulum said that the curfew was earlier imposed to avoid Boko Haram elements taking advantage of the violence that trailed the hunger protest to create havoc in the state.

The governor, meanwhile, consoled families of the Kawuri bomb victims, promising that efforts were ongoing to prevent further occurrence in the state.

”I wish to commiserate with the families of those affected by this unfortunate incident and all the people of Borno state. I also sympathise with those injured and receiving medical care”

”In this time we stand united in grief and solidarity as we condemn this act of senseless violence.” the governor added.

Zulum said the hunger protest was hijacked by hoodlums who made several attempts to destroy public infrastructures but for the timely intervention of the military and other security agencies.

While charging residents to go about their normal activities, he said the security of the state would not be compromised for any reason.

Corroborating the governor, the spokesperson for the Borno Police Command, ASP Nahum Daso, said: “We assure the good people of Borno State of adequate protection of lives and property for sustainable peace and safety in the state”.