Zulum engages EU envoys, seek local contractors’ involvement in project

The Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, has urged the European Union (EU) to involve local contractors in the implementation of the union intervention projects across Nigeria, particularly in Borno State.

He indicated that more would be achieved through engaging local contractors in the areas of implementing the UN intervention projects since the handlers know the terrain better than others.

Speaking on Thursday when he visited the newly deployed Head of European Union’s Cooperation unit in Nigeria, Cecile Tassin-Pelzer, the governor said that such intervention projects had been helping in catering for Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs and other refugees.

Zulum while commending the EU for its continuous support across the country and welcomed the new EU head to Nigeria, urged the union to approve more developmental projects for Borno.

Furthermore, the governor also raised concerns over the lack of accountability on the part of partners and Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) in the execution of various developmental projects.

Zulum, however, commended the immediate past head of Cooperation, Mr. Kurt Cornelis for his outstanding working relationship.

“Since I was a commissioner, I have been having good working relationship with the EU. I am fundamentally here to congratulate you and welcome you to Nigeria” Zulum said.

Responding, Tassin-Pelzer assured of a good working relationship with the government of Borno state.

She also assured the governor, that Nigeria was still considered a priority country for humanitarian and development programs.

Tassin-Pelzer had served for three years in Senegal before deployment to Nigeria.