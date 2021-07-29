Zulum engages 1,000 hunters to secure Borno farmers, fight B’Haram, others

As part of measures aimed at consolidating on gains recorded against terrorists, the Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, has inducted no fewer than 1,000 hunters newly engaged to join existing ones in the ongoing fight against Boko Haram, bandits among others.

He added that their inclusion had been aimed to strengthen security presence, protect farmers and soft targets across the state from invaders terrorising law abiding residents in Borno.

Zulum noted that the newly recruited hunters would be supporting security agencies, including Nigeria Police Force (NPF) and the Nigerian Army to protect the state from terrorists and their activities across the state.

Speaking at their induction on Thursday, the governor noted that the hunters are to provide dedicated protection to farmers who cultivate crops in outskirts of Jere, where over 70 farmers were killed in November 2020 as well as farms in parts of Maiduguri metropolis, Konduga and Mafa Local Government Areas.

“Our local hunters have become part of our success story because of their active involvement in trying to address the security challenges we have been facing in the state. This largely prompted us to engage in the recruitment of more hunters to assist our gallant military in their undeniable and commendable efforts to end the insurgency,” Zulum said.

It would be recalled that the governor had since 2019 engaged the services of thousands of hunters drawn from different parts of northern Nigeria, to join volunteers in the civilian Joint Task Force and vigilantes.

Zulum also increased and automated monthly allowances of all volunteers, provided kits, surveillance tools and allocated hundreds of vehicles to units in all of Borno’s 27 local government areas.

Induction of the latest 1,000 addition of hunters was done at Gongulong ward, weeks after they completed security vetting by the DSS and the military. The event was attended by Secretary to Borno state Government, Usman Jidda Shuwa, head of service, Barr. Simon Malgwi, commissioners and other government officials.

The governor has been combining mass recruitment and equipping of more counter insurgency volunteers into the C-JTF, hunters, and vigilantes, with support for the Nigerian Armed forces, and provision of education, and socio economic support to vulnerable persons across the state.

