Zulum distributes palliatives to 3,000 households across Borno

To reduce the effects of hardship in the Maiduguri Metropolitan Council (MCC), Gov. Babagana Zulum of Borno has distributed food items and fabrics to 3,000 households. Speaking in Gwange Ward, Zulum said the distribution is aimed toward supporting 100,000 residents of MCC and Jere Local Government Area.

He noted that the 3,000 beneficiaries were selected from the most vulnerable groups in Gwange I, II, and III Ward and that each beneficiary would receive one bag of rice, one carton of pasta, fabric material, and N10,000.

Zulum who disclosed that the government received pasta donations from Akiko Dangote, said the state government is focused on addressing poverty and hunger occasioned by the economic recession in the country.

He noted that in spite of the present economic situation, the state government will still fulfil its promises to the people of Borno.

“Since we came on board, we have not rested in our task of providing the desired leadership. One of our tasks was to ensure the total restoration of peace so that the people will go back to their normal livelihood activities. We thank Allah that peace has gradually been restored and we are hopeful that this year Insha Allah, we shall record the total restoration of peace,” he said.

A beneficiary, Hajiya Yagabana Bukar, lauded the governor for the support noting that it would go a long way in supporting her family’s needs.

