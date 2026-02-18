Zulum distributes food packs to 300,000 Borno families

The Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, has distributed food packs to 300,000 vulnerable families across the state as part of a large-scale relief intervention aimed at alleviating hardship during the ongoing fasting season.

According to the governor, the initiative is designed to ease economic pressure on low-income households facing rising food costs and limited purchasing power.

The scheme forms part of the Borno State Government’s ongoing humanitarian and social protection efforts to stabilise communities recovering from years of insurgency and economic disruption.

The distribution exercise was flagged off in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital, with beneficiaries drawn from all 27 local government areas of the state.

Zulum emphasised that the packages, containing a bag of rice, a bag of millet, and 10 kilograms of sugar, cut across religious lines, noting that both Muslim and Christian families were included in the exercise.

He stated that each beneficiary household would receive essential food items to sustain them throughout the fasting period.

He further disclosed that additional consignments had been earmarked for elderly residents and other highly vulnerable groups.

The governor stressed that the intervention was structured to promote equity and social inclusion, particularly as Ramadan coincides with the Christian Lenten observance this year.

“This support is for every struggling household, irrespective of faith,” Zulum said. “We are mindful of the difficult times our people are experiencing, and the government must stand with them.”

In addition, the governor issued a stern warning to officials overseeing the distribution process, directing them to uphold transparency and accountability.

“These items are not for sale and must not be diverted by anyone. They are meant for widows, orphans, internally displaced persons, struggling farmers, and daily wage earners. Any officer found compromising this process will face the full weight of the law,” he added.