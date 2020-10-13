Zulum approves over 700 teachers recruitment, others 

The Borno State Government, Babagana Zulum, has approved the recruitment of 776 teachers for Secondary Schools across the state, adding that qualified retired teachers would also be recalled on ad hoc basis.

He said that the recruitment was in line with the government’s commitment to improve educational standards across the state as against what was obtainable before his administration came on board.

The Governor said that the employment process would commence immediately and that succesful candidates would resume work on November 1st 2020 to cover lost ground after disruption of academic activities ocassioned by outbreak of coronavirus.

Speaking on Tuesday during a meeting with officials of the state ministries of Higher Education and Borno State Universal Basic Education Board (BOSUBEB), the Governor said that approval would be given for recruitment of teachers for primary schools after completion of verification exercise for the approved 776 teachers.

Zulum also hinted that the state executive council had resolved to extend retirement age for teachers in the state’s tertiary institutions and that a bill had already been sent to the State House of Assembly for passage.

“I have approved the recruitment of 776 teachers and also directed the state ministry of education and the state Universal Basic Education Board to recruit some qualified retired teachers, particularly science teachers on ad hoc basis to bridge the gap of existing shortage of science teachers across the state,” he said.