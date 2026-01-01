Zulum approves 100% hazard allowances for Borno doctors, nurses

The Bono State Governor, Babagana Zulum has approved a sweeping incentive package for frontline medical workers, granting full hazard allowances to doctors and enhanced benefits for nurses, in a bid to stabilise healthcare delivery and attract professionals to underserved communities.

Under the new policy framework, medical doctors deployed to public health facilities will now earn hazard allowances equivalent to 100 per cent of their basic salaries, while nurses and midwives will receive a 40 per cent increase. Officials believe the move will significantly improve morale and retention.

The approval was disclosed during an inspection tour of public infrastructure projects in the northern parts of the state, where the governor addressed journalists on the administration’s broader strategy to strengthen essential services.

The tour included an assessment of Government Secondary School (GSS) Gubio, two general hospitals, and ongoing housing estates in Gubio and Magumeri Local Government Areas.

According to Zulum, repeated recruitment exercises have failed to resolve manpower gaps in public hospitals, largely because skilled professionals prefer better-paying opportunities outside government service.

“The increase in rural allowances will be a game changer because human resources for health remain one of the biggest challenges of this administration. We have done all we can, yet there is still a dearth of medical personnel in our hospitals.

“Upon investigation, I discovered that many of our medical doctors work with international non-governmental organisations (INGOs) because of better pay. INGOs offer higher salaries than state government services, so we must ensure that our wages are competitive.

“For this reason, from January 1, all medical doctors working in rural communities identified by the Hospital Management Board will receive a 100 per cent increment equivalent to their basic salaries. At the same time, nurses and midwives will receive a 40 per cent increase.

“I believe this will bridge the gap and encourage more professionals to work in rural hospitals. Therefore, anyone willing to serve at general hospitals in the LGAs should report promptly to the Hospital Management Board.”

Beyond the health sector, the governor also issued directives aimed at strengthening education infrastructure, ordering the immediate upgrade of science laboratories and the library at Government Secondary School, Gubio, to support improved learning outcomes.