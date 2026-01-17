Zimbabwean midfielder joins Paris FC after sustaining injury

Zimbabwean midfielder, Marshall Munetsi, has joined French Ligue 1 club, Paris FC.

Paris informed that Munetsi signed join the club on loan from Premier League side, Wolverhampton Wanderers till the end of the season.

The move was shaped by fitness concerns of the 29-year-old who has been sidelined from action since December following a calf injury he sustained during Wolves Premier League clash against Nottingham Forest limiting his involvement during a critical phase of Wolves’ campaign.

Despite the injury, the French side spoke highly of the midfield noting that he is capable of bringing positives to the club as relayed it’s manager, Stephane Gilli.

“He’s a profile we didn’t have, a player with great athletic power, a box-to-box midfielder,” Gilli said.

“He is capable of operating in several roles in midfield. He has even played centre-back from time to time.”

“His physical presence and experience will add a new dimension to his side. He’ll give us a bit more impact, a bit more size,” he added.

“He has leadership qualities. He may not be the most vocal in the dressing room or in training, but in matches he’ll bring energy.”

Wolves manager, Rob Edwards spoke about move saying, “It’s probably the right thing for him.

“Marshall is a great guy. But this is the right thing for him. The numbers and in that midfield area, with what Mane is doing now and with Bellegarde to come back into it as well, it’s probably the right thing for him and the right thing for the football club at the moment.

“But he’s a great guy who gives absolutely everything and he will do out there, so we wish him well for the remainder of the season.”