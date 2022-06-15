Zimbabwe repatriates two American journalists over fake documents

Zimbabwe has repatriated two American New York Times journalists Christina Goldbaum and Joao Silva after allegedly accused of possessing fake accreditation documents during a visit in the country.

The New York Times was said to have denied the charges and that the accreditation of its journalists by the Zimbabwe Media Commission official was above board.

A 37-year-old Zimbabwean, freelance reporter, Jeffrey Moyo, working for the media was said to have been convicted and fined after he was obtained the documents for the journalists.

Confirming the incident on Wednesday, Moyo’s lawyer, Doug Coltart, while speaking to newsmen disclosed that he had spent three weeks in jail last year and his trial started in January.

According to him, the two American journalists were expelled from Zimbabwe following the accusation while Moyo was convicted and sentenced to pay $615.

“Jeff has been convicted and sentenced to pay 200,000 Zimbabwe dollars (about $615). He was charged with violating Section 36 of the Immigration Act,” he said.

Coltart further disclosed that Moyo would appeal his conviction.

As gathered, Critics said Zimbabwe’s government, under President Emmerson Mnangagwa, has continued the authoritarian ways of his predecessor, the late Robert Mugabe, despite earlier promises to end rights abuses.

