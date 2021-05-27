Zidane steps down as Real Madrid manager

French legend and Real Madrid manager, Zinedine Zidane, has again stepped down as the club’s gaffer after returning two years ago to the Spanish giants for the second time.

As gathered, the legendary Frenchman is walking away from the most demanding of coaching posts for a second time without reasons given for his decision.

Confirming the development on Thursday, Real Madrid said that the coach has made his intention known and his request has been granted despite still having 12 months left to run on his contract.

According to the club, Zidane is bidding farewell to the Blancos’ dugout for a second time but leaves behind many happy memories after securing major silverware across both of his stints at the helm.

Through a statement on its official website on Thursday, the club said: “Real Madrid CF announces that Zinedine Zidane has decided to end his current spell as coach of our club.

“It is now time to respect his decision and show him our appreciation for his professionalism, dedication, and passion in all these years, and for what his figure represents for Real Madrid.

“Zidane is one of the great myths of Real Madrid and his legend goes beyond what he has been as a coach and player of our club. He knows that he is at the heart of Real Madrid and that Real Madrid is and will always be his home.”

