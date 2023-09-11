ZGM boss engages foreign investors on investment benefits across Nigeria

Passionate on boosting Nigeria’s economic, the Coordinator of the Ogun-Guangdong Free Trade Zone and Chairman, ZGM Investment Group, Dr. Abbey Onas, has urged European businessmen and women to seize the burgeoning opportunities within the Ogun Guangdong free trade zone and Nigeria as a whole, and invest in the country.

The plea came amidst a resounding call to reshape perceptions about investment in Nigeria by President Bola Tinubu, who attended the G-20 summit in India, to also woo investors to the country.

Speaking at the 32nd Economic Forum in Karpacz, Southwestern Poland, Onas asserted that Africa should not be depicted as a challenging investment terrain, rather should be considered as the new ground for better investment.

He emphasized that there were many highly educated Nigerians and Africans that are eager to collaborate with global partners in achieving great feats within the continent.

In a compelling address to a global audience at the 32nd Economic Forum, Onas, stirred enthusiasm among several reputable and highly successful Polish and European investors present at the summit by inviting them to explore the immense prospects and opportunities within Nigeria, using Ogun Guangdong free trade zone as the best entry into a very profitable partnership.

The FTZ Coordinator mentioned the relentless efforts of the President, Bola Tinubu, in his bid to fostering an atmosphere conducive to business growth in the country and his proactive policies aimed at inviting more foreign direct investments (FDI) to Nigeria.

