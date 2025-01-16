Zamfara villages bombing attacks unintentional– Dauda

Amid controversies trailing 16 Zamfara villagers’ deaths, the State Governor, Dauda Lawal, has described the recent military airstrike that resulted in the residents’ demise as an unintentional tragedy.

The governor, who expressed his condolences to the victims’ families and provided details about the incident, stressed that the act was a mistake that occurred during an operation targeting bandits in the area.

While noting that the airstrike was a mistake, Lawal disclosed that the Chief of Air Staff had sent a team to investigate the event, offer condolences, and conduct a thorough assessment to prevent future errors.

The governor disclosed that he had personally requested military intervention to counter bandit attacks in the Tungar Kara community in Maradun Local Government Area.

He reaffirmed his trust in the military’s capability to address the security challenges, stating, “The military can eliminate bandit activities within a month.”

The governor also issued a warning to notorious bandit leader Bello Turji, predicting that he would soon meet the same fate as other neutralized criminals.

The airstrike, which occurred on January 11, is one of several incidents where military operations have resulted in civilian casualties.

A Nigerian Air Force fact-finding team has since visited Zamfara to investigate the Tungar Kara incident and held discussions with Governor Lawal at the Government House in Gusau.