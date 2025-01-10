Zamfara vigilantes rescue teenage girl after forced marriage to bandit

In a dramatic turn of events in Tsafe Local Government Area, Zamfara State, a teenage girl, Zainab, has been rescued from a forced marriage to a bandit by local vigilantes.

The teenager was rescued by the local security men after she was abducted by the gunmen who forced her to marry a bandit in their ranks.

Zainab was abducted in Gangara Yamma village when a group of bandits, riding three motorcycles, attacked the home of Zainab’s father, Ali Gangara.

The armed assailants demanded that Zainab marry one of them, threatening to kill her father if he refused.

Despite the threats, Ali fought back, which led to a violent confrontation where he was physically assaulted but survived.

Residents quickly alerted nearby vigilante groups, who organized a rapid response to track down the attackers.

The vigilantes successfully located the bandits at a nearby hideout, engaging in a gunfight that resulted in the death of one assailant, believed to be the ringleader, while the remaining two fled, leaving their motorcycles behind.

The vigilantes returned the motorcycles to Tsafe, where the authorities were informed about the incident.

Ali expressed his gratitude, emphasizing that without the vigilantes’ timely intervention, the outcome could have been much worse.