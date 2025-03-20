Zamfara residents execute Vigilante for aiding bandits’ attacks

Residents of Mararraba in Zamfara State have killed a bandit informant, Awwalu Garin, after uncovering his secret ties to the criminal gangs despite being a member of a local vigilante group.

The Guild gathered that Awwalu had long been suspected of working with bandits while disguising himself as a vigilante.

He was accused of masterminding several killings, including the deaths of Rabi’u Bawa (Zafa) and a youth known as Mailahiya in Sabon Gari.

Despite these allegations, he continued moving between communities, alternating between his roles as a vigilante and a bandit informant.

His downfall came when he returned to Mararraba, reportedly to collect a motorcycle.

However, his presence raised suspicion among residents, who quickly locked him inside a house with an associate. As word spread, a crowd gathered, and local Fulani leaders were called to witness the confrontation.

Awwalu initially claimed he was in town for a business transaction arranged by his elder brother, the village head, but when confronted, the village head denied any involvement.

A subsequent search of Awwalu’s phone reportedly uncovered incriminating call logs and contacts linked to known bandit leaders.

Enraged by the revelation, armed locals, frustrated by years of banditry and betrayal, executed him on the spot.

The incident occurred last week in the community near Yankuzo, Tsafe Local Government Area, and was revealed on Thursday by security analyst Zagazola Makama via a post on X.