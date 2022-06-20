Zamfara police kills bandit, recovers arms during gun battle

The Zamfara Police Command through its tactical operation team have killed a bandit and recovered an AK 47 rifle and 18 rounds of live ammunition during a gun battle in Gummi Local Government Area of the state.

A group of armed terrorists on motorcycles were said to have invaded Saran Gamawa and neighbouring Unguwar Mata villages in the state with intent to kill and abduct villagers of the communities before the law enforcement personnel engaged them in a gun duel to foil their attack.

Confirming the incident through a statement released by the command’s Public Relations Officer, Muhammad Shehu, in Gusau, on Monday, the police tactical operatives were deployed along Gummi/Bukkuyum axis after receiving a distress about the terrorists’ invasion in the village.

Shehu disclosed that following the call, the police in collaboration with the vigilante of the affected villages, mobilised forces and engaged the terrorists in an extensive gun battle that lasted for hours.

“On 19th June 2022, police tactical operatives deployed along Gummi/Bukkuyum axis, recieved a distress call that armed bandit terrorists on motorcycles invaded Saran Gamawa and neighbouring Unguwar Mata villages with intent to kill and abduct innocent members of the communities.

“As a result, one of the terrorists was neutralized, an Ak 47 rifle belonging to the bandits was recovered at the scene, while many others retreated to the forest with possible various degrees of gun shot wounds”, he said.

On his part, the state Commissioner of Police, Ayuba Elkanah, commended the resilience of the joint operatives and charged them not to relent in the command’s effort to safeguard the lives and property of residents in the state.

Elkanah also directed Area Commander Anka and the neighbouring DPOs to deploy reinforcement teams to complement the ongoing confidence building patrol to avert further attacks on nearby communities.

He further disclosed that the deployment was also to rescue the two victims already abducted by the assailants before Police arrival and urged residents to cooperate with the police and other security agencies in the effort to rid the state of bandits.

