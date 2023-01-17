Zamfara PDP guber candidate promises improve security, education, others

At the rally held in Gusau, the state capital, and attended by thousands of his supporters, who defied security threats, to attend across the state, Lawal said that with him as the governor, challenges confronting the state including banditry and others would be addressed through a leadership style that has the people as its center-piece.
According to him, Zamfara needs robust and effective leadership to bring the state to par with its counterparts and PDP has the wherewithal to achieve that.
