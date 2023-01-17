Zamfara PDP guber candidate promises improve security, education, others

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) gubernatorial candidate for Zamfara State, Dauda Lawal, has flagged off his campaign, promising the people better security, improved education, and economy if elected during the general election in the state.

At the rally held in Gusau, the state capital, and attended by thousands of his supporters, who defied security threats, to attend across the state, Lawal said that with him as the governor, challenges confronting the state including banditry and others would be addressed through a leadership style that has the people as its center-piece.

According to him, Zamfara needs robust and effective leadership to bring the state to par with its counterparts and PDP has the wherewithal to achieve that.

He made the promises yesterday during the rally held after an Appeal Court in Sokoto reinstated him as the PDP governorship candidate, following the nullification of his primary election by a High Court in Gusau,

Addressing the mammoth crowd after arriving at the venue in an open van, the PDP candidate promised to restore peace in the state ravaged by the activities of bandits, and improve the economy, education, health, and agriculture in the state.

“Today is a historic day. Today true democracy is being played. We are overwhelmed by this massive crowd. This show that the people of Zamfara are ready and want change.

“We will not let you down. We will not disappoint you. You know we impacted your life even when we are out in power. If you elect us, we will do better.

“If you elect me as your governor, i will ensure security is restored in our dear state. We have mechanisms and strategies to achieve that.

“I will improve security, health, economy and agriculture, the glory of our state. We will restore our farming activities by God’s grace,” Lawal said.

Some of the PDP supporters that spoke to journalists during the rally said that they would vote for Lawal because of his resolve to help the poor and the vulnerable.

They said the gubernatorial candidate had over the years impacted the lives of many of the people across the state, especially the downtrodden.

“This man has never been in power but he is doing what even the government is not doing. He helps orphans, widows, physically challenge persons, and executed many projects in communities.

“This man has offered scholarships to hundreds of students, offered empowerment to women and youths, no wonder you see this massive crowd,” said Adamu Nuhu, a PDP supporter.

Another party’s stalwart, Mairo Magaji, said she came from Shinkafi to witness the rally because of what Lawal is doing to people.

She said she has reserved her vote for him in order to support him attain the power to continue serving the people of the state.

