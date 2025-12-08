Zamfara PDP chairman defects to APC

The Zamfara State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has officially welcomed the Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kaura Namoda Local Government Area, Sadiq Abubakar, following his defection to the ruling party.

The development was confirmed in a statement issued on Monday in Gusau by the APC Publicity Secretary, Malam Yusuf Idris.

Idris described Abubakar’s defection as a positive step that underscores the APC’s growing influence and acceptance across the state.

Abubakar announced his departure from the PDP on Sunday in Kaura Namoda, declaring the party “dead in Zamfara” and weakened by “deep internal crises at the national level.”

He was formally received at the APC Secretariat in Kaura Namoda by a former state APC Chairman, Lawal Liman, alongside the Kaura Namoda APC Chairman, Alhaji Sule Gabake.

Liman assured the new entrant and other defectors of equal treatment, reaffirming that the APC in Zamfara, under the leadership of Senator AbdulAziz Yari and Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle, remains committed to peace, stability and strengthening the party’s structure.