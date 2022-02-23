Zamfara new deputy gov. takes oath of office, pledges loyalty to Matawalle

The lawmaker representing Zamfara central senatorial district, Hassan Nasiha, has been sworn in as the new deputy governor for the state after impeachment of the former deputy governor, Mahdi Gusau, by the State’s Huse of Assembly over alleged gross misconducts in the state.

Nasiha was sworn in minutes after the lawmakers at the State Assembly approved his nomination as a replacement for the vacant seat of Zamfara second citizen.

The new deputy governor was said to have been sworn in by the governor, Bello Matawalle, on Wednesday, to avoid any vacuum in governance in the state.

Delivering his speech at the Councils Chamber, Government House, Gusau the Governor said following the impeachment of the immediate past Deputy Governor by the lawmakers, it became imperative to fill the vacancy as provided for by section 191, subsection 3 of the 1999 Constitution.

According to him, the person who should occupy the position of Deputy Governor should be an able lieutenant, loyal, credible and politically astute, and relevant.

“This is the reason why after a wide range of consultation across the broad political spectrum, it was agreed that distinguished Senator Hassan Mohammed Gusau should be nominated for the position of Deputy Governor of Zamfara State, to which he was just sworn in following the confirmation of the State House of Assembly.

“While I congratulate you for attaining this feat, let me remind you that you are taking over this onerous responsibility at a time when Zamfara State, more than any time before, needs the services of competent and capable hands to join ranks to address our myriad of challenges. As you know, the most formidable challenge before us is that of more than decade-old banditry.

“Almost 26 years since the creation of Zamfara State, we are still confronted with many issues of development that require planning and proper channelling of resources to address.

Apart from the blueprint drawn for the development of the State during the first administration of Jibril Bala Yakubu, the State’s development has virtually remained without a roadmap. This is what informed our decision to inaugurate a committee to draw a Development Plan that will guide the development of the State in the next 25 years.

“As my lieutenant, your role in the implementation of the plan and other government programmes is vital. As a Deputy Governor, your role as defined by the constitution is to assist the Governor in discharging his functions. You are to also perform other responsibilities as might be delegated to you by the Governor. You should therefore be ready for all the challenges associated with your new responsibility.

“At this juncture, let me commend the State House of Assembly for staying true to the course of democracy at this critical moment in our political journey. As true democrats, they acted swiftly within the boundaries of the law to salvage our democracy and save the State from the incompetence, insubordination, and carefree attitude of the immediate past occupant of the office of the Deputy Governor”.

Responding after the swearing-in ceremony, Nasiha pledged to be a loyal assistant to the governor and promised to work effectively for the development of the state.

