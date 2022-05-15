Zamfara NDLEA arrests five suspects providing fake employments, duping job seekers

The National Drug Law and Enforcement Agency, (NDLEA) has arrested five suspects, who are members of a syndicate for providing fake employments and duping job seekers in Zamfara State.

The suspects, who issues fake security agencies employment letters and identity cards to unsuspecting members of the public for the sum of N400, 000 were said to have been arrested in coordinated operations across Zamfara, Kebbi and Bauchi state.

The anti-narcotic agency disclosed that the leader of the gang, Yakubu Sani was arrested in Gusau, Zamfara state following a credible information which operatives of NDLEA acted on.

As disclosed in a statement released by the agency’s Director, Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi, on Sunday, in Abuja, a follow up operation in Zuru, Kebbi state led to the arrest of another gang member, Ibrahim Isah, while three others; Dahiru Musa Limanchi, Gambo Danladi and Umar Abubakar were nabbed in Bauchi state.

Babafemi stated that recovered items from the suspects include: a fake NDLEA ID card; NDLEA guarantor form; INEC offer of appointment letter; Nigerian Customs Special Replacement Form and appointment letter; Nigerian Correctional Service Replacement Form; Credentials of some Applicants; Receipts and passport photos; Five sim packs and one MTN SIM card.

On his part, the Chief Executive of NDLEA, Mohamed Buba Marwa (Retd) commended the officers in Zamfara, Kebbi and Bauchi that nailed the five members of a criminal gang scamming innocent job seekers with fake employment letters.

He urged them and others across the country to remain steadfast and not to rest on their oars but should continue to aspire to beat previous records.

