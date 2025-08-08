Zamfara monarch regains freedom hours after bandits abduction

A traditional ruler in Tsafe Local Government Area of Zamfara State, Babangida Kogo, who was reportedly abducted by armed gunmen while attempting to flee the area amid fears of a retaliatory attack by bandits following a recent military offensive, has regained his freedom.

Kogo said to be the district head of Yankuzo, broke free from the kidnapper’s den barely 24hours after he was taken into captivity.

The monarch’s sudden release came after a brief detention during which his captors investigated his alleged involvement in a recent military operation.

According to a security source, the bandits initially suspected the ruler of providing intelligence to the Nigerian Air Force, which led to a deadly airstrike on their stronghold.

However, after questioning him, they concluded he had no connection to the operation and released him without demanding a ransom.

“No ransom was paid. They interrogated him and found he had no hand in the attack,” said a security insider familiar with the situation, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

The Guild earlier reported that the abduction took place in Tsafe LGA, along the Mararraba axis, while the monarch was fleeing his community.

This followed a targeted air raid by the Nigerian Air Force that struck a large gathering of bandits, killing over 30 and injuring several others.

The operation was part of ongoing efforts under Operation Hadarin Daji to rid the region of recurring insurgent attacks.

The abduction is believed to have been orchestrated by the notorious bandit commander Ado Allero in retaliation for the airstrike.

Allero, known for his brutal attacks across Zamfara and neighboring states, has also been linked to a recent ambush on Nigerian Army personnel that resulted in the death of a soldier.

Following his release, the monarch returned safely to his palace, where he was warmly welcomed by his family.