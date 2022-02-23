Zamfara lawmakers approve Muhammad Nasiha as new deputy gov

The Zamfara State House of Assembly has confirmed the appointment of the senator representing the state’s Central Senatorial district, Muhammad Nasiha, as the new deputy governor of the northwestern state.

Nasiha’s confirmation followed a screening conducted by the lawmakers, to ascertain if the appointee merit the position of deputy governor for the state.

Hassan was nominated by the state governor, Bello Matawalle, hours after the former deputy governor, Mahdi Gusau’s impeachment over gross misconduct and other allegations on Wednesday.

Matawalle’s decision on the vacant seat was announced by the speaker, Nasiru Mua’zu, while reading a letter forwarded to the house by the governor during the resumption of the plenary.

Earlier, the lawmakers impeached Gusau for allegedly bridging the 1999 constitution, misappropriation of funds, gross misconduct, and abuse of office.

According to the lawmakers, the impeachment of Gusau was part of the recommendations in the panel report submitted before the house for implementation.

During an earlier plenary, the impeachment motion of the deputy governor was okayed by 20 out of the 21 lawmakers present at the seating.

The lawmakers announced Gusau’s impeachment three hours after receiving the seven-man panel report on the allegations leveled against the deputy governor in the state.

It would be recalled that the House, in a bid to investigate the deputy governor, directed the Chief Judge of the state, Justice Kulu Aliyu, to investigate the case.

To ensure a fair investigation, Justice Aliyu inaugurated a seven-man probe panel to investigate the allegations against the deputy governor in the state.

The seven-man panel was led by Retired Justice Halidu Soba (retd) and had submitted its report to the State House of Assembly complex in Gusau, the state capital.

According to a member of the panel, Oladipo Okpeseyi, the committee carried out its assignment with integrity. The panel had commenced its sitting on Monday and ended proceedings the next day. But the embattled Gusau, who was the respondent, was absent.

