Zamfara IGR hits N358.9bn annually- Lawal

Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal, has disclosed that the state achieved a major financial milestone, with internally generated revenue (IGR) and total receipts amounting to N358.9 billion in the 2024 fiscal year.

The figure represents a significant 82 percent performance of the state’s N437 billion approved revenue target, reflecting what the governor described as a steady improvement in fiscal management and accountability under his administration.

Lawal said his government’s approach to transparency and citizen participation in governance has contributed to the improved fiscal performance.

The governor reaffirmed that public resources are being managed prudently to ensure residents feel the direct impact of government policies.

Lawal, who was represented by the Head of Service, Yakubu Haidara, revealed this during the presentation of Zamfara’s 2024 Citizens Accountability Report, held in Gusau on Friday.

“Governance is not a closed-door affair. It is a collective process where every citizen deserves to know how public funds are being utilised,” he said.

According to him, the financial report highlights how the state’s resources were mobilised and spent to deliver critical services and infrastructure.

“We will continue to keep Zamfara people informed about our financial commitments, performance, and utilisation of public funds,” the governor assured.

The State Auditor-General, Abubakar Danmaliki, who presented the report, said the impressive revenue performance was driven by growth in Value Added Tax (VAT), IGR, and federal statutory allocations, along with grants from development partners.

Also, Commissioner for Finance, Bello Auta, noted that the report was the first of its kind in Zamfara and revealed that citizen-nominated projects worth N105 billion had been executed and completed across the state, including those under the Gender Equity and Social Inclusion (GESI) scheme.

Auta further explained that while total revenue stood at N358.9 billion, it fell short of the budget by N79 billion, representing an 18 per cent deficit.

Explaining further, he revealed that capital expenditure achieved 55 per cent performance of its N292 billion target, while recurrent expenditure for personnel was 16 per cent below budget.

“The administrative sector accounted for the largest share of recurrent expenditure at 74 per cent, while the economic sector took the lead in capital projects with 41 per cent,” the commissioner said.

He added that several top-value projects initiated in the second year of the Lawal administration were nearing completion, underscoring the government’s focus on sustainable development and prudent financial management.