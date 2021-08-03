Zamfara Govt. suspends task force activities after Tricycle operators protest

Following a protest by Tricycle Riders Association in Zamfara, the state’s Governor, Bello Matawalle, has approved the immediate suspension of all the activities of the Joint Task Force on Zamfara State Road Traffic Agency (ZAROTA).

He explained that the suspension of the task force headed by Col. Rabiu Yandoto (rtd) which takes immediate effect had become imperative following the demonstrations by the tricycle over activities of the agency.

Matawalle, through a statement by his spokesperson, Yusuf Gusau, directed relevant authorities to begin a thorough investigation into the circumstances that led to the protest.

According to him, the investigation is in line with the government’s commitment to getting necessary feedback and advise on how best to restructure the agency for the overall interest of the people of the state.

“The governor has also approved the suspension of all the activities of the agency pending the outcome of the investigation.

“The joint task force is hereby directed to hand over all government properties in its possession to the office of the Secretary to the State Government with immediate effect,” the statement said.

