Zamfara Govt Imposes state-wide curfew after Matawalle’s defeat

The Zamfara State Government has imposed a state-wide curfew following the violence that greeted the announcement of the governorship election results which favoured the opposition party against the incumbent governor.

The result announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) showed that the ruling party and the governor, Bello Matawalle, who is vying for a second term lost to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), a development that angered the governor’s supporters.

Declaring the curfew, Zamfara Information Commissioner, Ibrahim Dosara, stated this in a statement he issued on Tuesday, about 24 hours after the governorship poll results were declared.

“The government of Zamfara state has noticed with dismay, the wanton destruction and vandalisation of government and public property and assets where several innocent citizens are being inflicted with various degrees of injuries in the name of celebration of yesterday’s declaration of Governorship election results,” the commissioner said.

“Reports available to the government indicate that in lives were lost, houses and personal effects were destroyed, and shops were burgled. To guard against these acts, the government finds it imperative to impose a statewide curfew from 8 pm to 6 am until peace is restored.”

“Security agencies are therefore directed to ensure compliance,” he added.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

