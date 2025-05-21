Zamfara Govt. dismisses report on Christian convert bagging death sentence

The Zamfara State Government has dismissed claims that a 22-year-old woman, Zainab Muhamadu, is facing trial in a Sharia court for converting to Christianity, describing the report as completely false and aimed at inciting unrest.

The denial followed media reports alleging that Zainab was scheduled to appear before a Sharia court on Friday, where she could face the death penalty for abandoning Islam.

These claims quickly gained traction among Nigerians and drew widespread condemnation, with many questioning their implications for the constitutional right to religious freedom.

However, in a statement issued by the spokesperson to the state governor, Sulaiman Idris, the government described the report as “mischievous fake news” peddled by platforms notorious for spreading misinformation.

The government said it took swift steps to verify the authenticity of the claims by consulting relevant authorities and security agencies. It also confirmed engaging the Grand Khadi of the Zamfara Sharia Court of Appeal, who stated unequivocally that no such case has ever existed in any Sharia court in the state.

“The attention of the Zamfara State Government has been drawn to mischievous fake news circulating about a 22-year-old Miss Zainab Muhamadu, who is facing the death penalty for converting to Christianity,” the statement read.

“We want to categorically state that this is the handiwork of enemies of peace who are hell-bent on creating tension where none exists.”

Adding another layer to what it described as a fabricated narrative, the government revealed that the photo used in the online report was not of a Nigerian woman, but of a woman named Aalia from Texas, United States.

“The woman whose picture was used in the fake news is not Nigerian. Her name is Aalia, and she is from Texas, United States,” Idris clarified.

The government decried what it described as a growing trend of irresponsible journalism, in which media outlets reproduce unverified stories from social media platforms solely for attention and engagement.

“We are living in intriguing times. Media platforms that should provide the public with verified stories are becoming complacent, merely copying and pasting content from social media accounts eager for likes and comments,” the spokesperson lamented.

Calling for a full investigation, the Zamfara State Government urged security agencies to identify and prosecute those behind the false report, warning that such misinformation could inflame religious tensions.

“This is a classic case of yellow journalism that we must all denounce. We must all do our part to ensure the peace of this country,” the statement concluded.

Reaffirming its commitment to religious freedom and peaceful coexistence, the state government called on the media and the public to verify information before spreading it.