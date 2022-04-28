Zamfara Govt. dethrones two monarchs, District head link to banditry

The Zamfara State Government has dethroned two first-class Emirs and a District Head over their alleged involvement in armed banditry and other criminalities within their domain.

The dethroned Emirs were Emir of Dansadau, Hussaini Umar, the Emir of Zurmi, Abubakar Atiku, and the District Head of Birnin Tsaba in Zurmi Emirate, Suleiman Danyabi

The State Commissioner for Information and Home affairs, Ibrahim Dosara, announced this development while briefing newsmen shortly after the state executive council meeting held at the Government House in Gusau

Dosara said that the decision became necessary after careful study of the report of the two committees set up by the state government to investigate the allegations leveled against them.

The Council has also ordered that all land titles issued by the affected Emirs would be revoked, considering the security challenges within the communities

It would be recalled that the Emirs of Dansadau Hussaini Umar and of Zurmi Abubakar Atiku were suspended in June and July last year over reports of their Involvement in Banditry and other Criminal activities.

