Zamfara Govt. begins investigation on Zamfara school inferno

Zamfara state governor, Dauda Lawal, has ordered the security authorities to investigate the cause of the tragic fire, which claimed the lives of 17 schoolchildren, inside an Almajiri school in Kauran Namoda, area of the state.

Lawal’s directive aims to uncover the circumstances surrounding the blaze, prevent similar incidents in the future, and safeguard the lives of residents and vulnerable populations across the state.

The governor also joined millions of Nigerian citizens in mourning the death of 17 Almajiri students while describing the inferno as an “unfortunate incident “.

Lawal’s call for a probe came barely five hours after the Guild press reported on Wednesday, that dozens of others were admitted to hospitals after sustaining varying degrees of burns during the inferno.

An eyewitness narrated that the blaze raged uncontrollably for approximately three hours before it was finally subdued.

While commiserating with the relatives of the deceased, he promised to provide all necessary support and assistance to the victims’ families.

According to a statement issued by the governor’s Spokesperson, Sulaiman Idris, ” I’m heartbroken by the tragic fire on Tuesday at Makarantar Mallam Ghali, an Almajiri School located in the Kauran Namoda local government area ”

“On behalf of the Zamfara State Government, we extend our condolences to the families, the school, and the entire nation as we mourn the loss of these young souls. During this time of sorrow, may Almighty Allah provide strength and comfort to the grieving families as they navigate this difficult period. I extend my wishes for a speedy recovery for the injured “.

“As a responsible government, we would examine the underlying causes of this fire and seek methods to prevent its recurrence in the future. We will provide all necessary support and assistance to the victims’ families.”