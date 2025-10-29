Zamfara Govt. begins 800,000 out-of-school children enrolment

The Zamfara State Government has unveiled plans to bring over 800,000 out-of-school children back into classrooms, aiming to provide them with quality education and essential learning opportunities.

The government said the initiative seeks to tackle educational inequality while addressing the underlying causes of poverty and insecurity in Zamfara.

Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Wadato Madawaki, emphasised the urgency of the programme, stressing that no child will be left behind once the process begins.

“Education is the most powerful tool we have to fight both poverty and insecurity. Every child matters, and every child will be counted,” he said.

Speaking at the 2025 End-of-Year Review Meeting, organised in collaboration with UNICEF in Gusau on Wednesday, Madawaki, represented by his Senior Special Assistant, Sani Mailafiya, outlined the state’s strategies for 2026.

“We have identified critical gaps in our education system, and reforms are underway to ensure that all children can access learning,” he added.

The commissioner revealed that the state has partnered with UNICEF and the National Commission for Almajiri and Out-of-School Children Education to begin registering affected children across communities.

He further stated that in the coming two weeks, the ministry plans to document 222,400 children with UNICEF’s technical support.

Moreover, Madawaki said registration is only the first step. “Each child will be mapped with precise coordinates, linked to the nearest school, and provided with learning assistance if required. Our goal is total inclusion,” he said.

Highlighting structural challenges, the commissioner noted the disparity between primary and secondary education: Zamfara currently has 1,760 primary schools but only 217 secondary schools.

To address this, new junior secondary schools will be established near existing primary schools, particularly in rural areas, to improve transition rates.

He also praised the Adolescent Girls Initiative for Learning and Empowerment (AGILE) for promoting girls’ education and announced that the government is reviewing the Zamfara Education Trust Fund Law to boost funding.

Plans are also underway to align the education budget with UNESCO’s recommended 26 per cent and integrate entrepreneurship and vocational training into the curriculum through UNICEF’s SILSA program.

“By 2026, these reforms will transform Zamfara’s education landscape, ensuring broader access and higher-quality learning,” Madawaki assured.

Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Justice, Musa Garba, commended UNICEF’s role in enhancing child protection laws and rehabilitating underage offenders.

The review meeting provided a platform for government agencies, civil society organisations, and UNICEF to evaluate 2025 achievements and design a comprehensive roadmap for education improvements in the state.