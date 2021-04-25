Zamfara Govt. bans petroleum sales in 10 communities after bandit attacks

As part of the measures to protect lives and property across Zamfara State, the government has banned the sale of petroleum products in 10 communities and their environs, following an upsurge in bandits attacks in the state.

The 10 communities where the sales of petroleum products were outlawed by the government were: Wanke, Magami, Dansadau, Dangulbi, Dankurmi, Bindin, Munhaye, Kizarah, Kunchin Kalgo, and surroundings.

This development was announced by the Commissioner for Information, Ibrahim Dosara, in a statement issued yesterday, explained that the measure was “in furtherance of the efforts and steps being taken by the government of Zamfara state in tackling the recent upsurge in the activities of recalcitrant bandits in the state.”

Dosara added that the ban was indefinite and that non-conventional traders popularly called black market operators must stop the sale of petroleum products in the affected areas.

“All filling stations within the affected areas are hereby warned to desist from selling petroleum products to those with Jerry cans or any other container.

“Only moving vehicles are allowed to take petroleum products from the filling stations, henceforth. Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) and other associations on petroleum products are directed to advise their members to shun any act capable of sabotaging this government order,” Dosara stressed.

The commissioner said that the government had directed security agencies to ensure full compliance and arrest anybody found violating the order.