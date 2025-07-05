Zamfara Gov’s supporters leave PDP for ADC ahead 2027 election

Over 100 supporters of Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal, have left his party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), to join the African Democratic Congress (ADC), less than a week after the coalition was unveiled as the platform to rival the All Progressives Congress (APC) during the 2027 election.

This wave of defection by Governor Dauda’s supporters has shifted the political hands of the PDP in Zamfara with opposition parties such as the ADC now confident of winning the state in the next governorship election in 2027.

While welcoming the new members to the ADC yesterday during a press conference, the chairman of the party, Kabiru Garba, disclosed that a significant boost in their party membership had been witnessed after the unveiling ceremony.

Garba, who announced the statistics, noted that the majority of the defectors were previously aligned with the PDP and the governor.

According to the chairman, in the past ten days, we’ve recorded over 100 new members who joined from different parties.

He said the recent wave of defections is a clear sign that the ADC is gaining momentum and credibility as a strong alternative political force ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Garba also revealed that the party is in discussions with more individuals and political groups willing to join the ADC in Zamfara, stressing that the doors of the party remain open to all progress-minded citizens.

When asked about speculations that Governor Dauda Lawal himself may be considering a move to the ADC, Garba said, “If the governor decides to join us, he will be received like any other member.”

He added that the ADC expects a fresh round of defections in the coming weeks as its grassroots support continues to grow across the state.