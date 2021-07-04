Zamfara Gov. sacks special advisers over poor performance

The Zamfara State Governor, Bello Matawalle, has relieved all his Special Advisers of their appointment and official duties, saying the aides were booted out of offices over poor performance that was dragging back his administration’s focus.

He added that while others were sacked from offices, the Special Adviser on Security, retired DIG Mamman Tsafe was not affected by the recent action and that the aide would continue in his current capacity following his sterling performance in carrying out the task expected from holders of the office he was occupying.

Confirming the development through a statement on Sunday, the acting Secretary to the State Government and Head of Service, Kabiru Balarabe, said that the governor’s action was in line with his commitment to bring development to the state through competent and fresh hands dedicated to his administration’s agenda.

Balarabe directed all the affected special advisers to hand over affairs of their respective offices, and government property under them to their Directors General and/or Accounting officers in their domains.

“It is hereby notified for general information that Gov. Bello Matawalle, has relieved all Special Advisers of their appointments, except the Special Adviser on Security matters.

“This decision is in line with the recent defection to the APC and to allow for an in-depth search of more but competent hands in the administration of the state, irrespective of political affiliations,” he said.

He also extended the governor’s appreciation to sacked aides for their contributions towards the development of the state, adding that he wished them well in their future endeavours.

It would be recalled tht the governor had in February, sacked all Commissioners, Special Advisers, and Directors-General, but re-appointed some of them in April. Matawalle had also on June 29, formally defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC), after several months of speculations.

