Zamfara Gov. presents N861bn 2026 budget to state assembly

Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal, has unveiled a ₦861 billion 2026 fiscal proposal, outlining a financial roadmap he described as a transformative push to reposition the state through aggressive capital investment and reforms targeted at fixing long-neglected public infrastructure.

A breakdown of the budget shows that ₦714 billion, representing about 83 per cent of the entire expenditure framework, is allocated to capital development—a percentage Gov. Lawal said demonstrates his commitment to delivering tangible improvements.

Education received ₦65 billion, healthcare ₦87 billion, and agriculture ₦86 billion, while public safety is expected to benefit from ₦45 billion.

In addition, environmental and sustainability efforts will receive ₦22 billion, and another ₦17 billion is earmarked to support social safety programmes and welfare interventions.

The governor presented the 2026 budget to lawmakers at the Zamfara State House of Assembly in Gusau on Thursday, setting in motion legislative scrutiny of the document.

Lawal projected the draft budget as a turning point, stating that the administration is “moving from managing scarcity to planning for prosperity.”

According to him, the government’s focus is anchored on rebuilding critical institutions and restoring public trust through what he called responsible, transparent, and growth-driven spending.

“This proposal is not just an estimate; it is a renewal of hope that aligns government action with the real needs of our people. We are prioritising capital spending because Zamfara cannot progress without rebuilding the systems our people rely on,” he stated.

“Our recurrent bill staying at 17 per cent is proof that we are operating responsibly and protecting future growth,” Lawal added.

He noted that the proposal reflects the state’s long-term development agenda across infrastructure, agriculture, security, healthcare, social protection, and education.

“This is a commitment to stability, renewed confidence, and the prosperity Zamfara people deserve,” he emphasised.