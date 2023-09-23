Zamfara Gov places ban on illegal mining

The Zamfara State Governor Dauda Lawal has issued a ban on illegal mining activities and ordered law enforcement agencies to take stringent action against violators across the state.

As gathered, the activities of illegal mining has been linked to the sudden rise in kidnapping, banditry and other crimes that have crippled peace and harmony among residents.

Lawal, in a statement by his Spokesperson, Sulaiman Idris, on Saturday, noted that it’s time to end this destructive activity and implement measures to protect the safety and well-being of the people.

He stressed that security operatives had been given strict orders to take bold action and shoot on sight anyone found engaging in illegal mining.

He said: “The directive is necessary to ensure the safety and security of the good people of Zamfara and deter potential wrongdoers from committing such acts.

“It is also a swift action to enable the State Government to be in total control of state resources and block activities that endanger the lives and properties of the people.

“Illegal mining is undeniably one of the driving forces behind the rampant banditry plaguing Zamfara State. We must take swift, decisive action to curb this menace and restore peace and security to our communities.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

